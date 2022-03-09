Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

One of the earliest examples of a Buyback program occurred in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1974, Baltimore police paid residents US $50 per firearm, collecting roughly 13,500 over a two-month period. In a year, Australia purchased about 650,000 firearms from private residents, estimated to represent about 20% of the country's privately owned guns. This would be a win-win scenario, as American cities would be reducing the number of guns in their towns and counties while sending them to Ukraine to fight Putin's army instead of melting them down. On another note, since Putin's army is using cluster munitions and vacuum bombs on Ukrainians, which are banned under the Geneva Convention, then why can't Ukraine in turn now use flame throwers and Napalm on Putin's 40-mile convoy heading towards Kyiv. The U. S. and its allies were very innovative during World War II. Help Ukraine.
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
