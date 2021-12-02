 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
This morning when I woke up to the news that congress had passed the infrastructure bill, I was overjoyed! And by reaching across the aisle, six Republicans voted for this bill.

As a result of the American Rescue Plan that was passed in March, and which not ONE Republican voted for, the U.S. economy has reached 4.6% unemployment two years ahead of schedule!

Since Biden took office, the U.S. has added more that 5.6 million jobs. More jobs have been created in the first 9 months of his presidency than the last three Republican administrations, covering 16 years combined.

And the stock market closed at record highs!

So, let’s shout for joy and give our president our thanks!

Karen Randolph

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

