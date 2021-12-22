Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

The budget war in the US goes on. We can not even pay for child care allowance for mothers who must work or pay for child care.
The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq cost the US 2 to 3 Trillion each.
According to research in Brown University the wars cost about 300 million a day for 20 years.
All that money is now being "saved" and should be used as an addition to the US Budget. But we do not hear any benefit from these savings. It should benefit the Budget calculations. We urgently need Build Back better for our infrastructure, for roads, bridges, railroads and so on.
Will congress consider this? Hope so.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
