Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
The world needs to adapt to climate change. It has been happening for billions of years. We have the Paris agreement with 195 nations signing on. So far it has been a failure. The United States has done a remarkable job of reducing our CO2, but let's look at the problem. China is the biggest polluter and can continue to produce more CO2 till 2030. India also has till 2030. They will probably double their 2020 level. Most of the 195 nations are poor, want to grow their economy, produce electricity, power their factories, heat their home. The cheapest way is coal. Who has built most of the coal fired power plants world wide? China! We need to be careful in limiting our economy. I do not like China India Russia Iran having a good laugh at our expense.

Valentine Ferraris

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

