Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

A recent letter stated that the economy is "robust" and in June "4.8 million jobs were created," and in July "1.8 million jobs were created." Although an unemployment rate over 10% doesn't seem worth celebrating, millions of jobs filled is great news. However, "created" implies the jobs were brand new positions, when the vast majority were workers returning to the same low paying jobs they lost due to the horrendous government response to the pandemic. Perhaps the letter writer should seek more reliable information sources than Fox Entertainment that merely repeats Trump's campaign stump lies.
Greg Knowles
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
