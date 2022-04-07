Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Shortly before his inauguration in 1933 our physically disabled President, Franklin Roosevelt, wrote to his intended Secretary of Labor Frances Perkins, the first woman to serve in a president's cabinet: "We are going to make a country in which no one is left out." Their administration accomplished much toward realizing that goal. But it took Harry Truman to integrate our armed forces, the Supreme Court to outlaw 'separate but equal' and the Civil and Voting Rights legislation of the 1960s to enable full participation in our government by all. And now we're working to accept and include our transgender sisters and brothers, with President Biden declaring on Transgender Day of Visibility: “I want you to know that your president sees you. Our entire administration sees you for who you are — made in the image of God, deserving of dignity, respect and support.” But we aren't all willing to include them as they are, as our Republican legislative majorities and Governor Ducey demonstrate. What gives them the right to exclude anyone?