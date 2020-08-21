 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
A letter by Mr. Travers on 8/26 painted a glowing picture of the economy under Trump, citing the healthy stock market. Here’s what he didn’t say. The prevailing economic practice of the last few decades, beloved of conservatives following the theories of Milton Friedman, is that the sole purpose of business is to make profits for investors, and the role of government is to enhance that purpose. The result has been the enormous enrichment of the investment class, stagnant wages, the gutting of the middle class, underfunded schools and infrastructure, a pathetically inefficient and unaffordable health system, and vastly increased inequality. Many big businesses are profiting from the coronavirus and the stock market is doing fine, so that is where your money is you’re set. If you are actually working for a living, maybe not so much.

Betty Feinberg

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

