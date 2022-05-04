Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

My dilemma regarding the forgiveness of federal student loans the Biden administration is considering: first impulse, heck no. I paid off student loans forty years ago and granted $8,000 does not seem like much today, but relatively speaking I earned a lot less forty years ago. Today, I have two daughters with student loans, one is a special education teacher with a double master's degree and $78,000 in student loans. Her best year never topped a $50,000 salary. Yes, she knew a teacher would never be compensated like other career fields, but I'm torn in my convictions when it comes to forgiving some of her loan amount. What I would like to see is a match, dollar for dollar, by the institutions who were recipients of these loans. Let endowments (Harvard 53 billion, Yale 43B, Stanford 38B, UofA 1.2B, etc.) help offset the taxpayer burden and require schools to only offer courses with job potential.