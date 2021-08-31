 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Our freedoms in America permit us to receive some of the best medical care in the world plus have the right to determine the medical treatment we prefer. More specifically, choose whether to be vaccinated or not. But these freedoms have consequences that are now adversely affecting us all because of the pandemic. Hospitals are beyond capacity because of the onslaught of the Delta virus, a mutant of COVID. Up to 97% of those now admitted with the virus are not vaccinated. In many locations, this phase is worse than when we did not have the vaccine. This has resulted in an inequity in medical treatment. The solution? Let the hospitals do the obvious… treat vaccinated patients first. They have protected themselves against getting the virus as well as thwarted it being spread. Why we continue to give immediate, incredibly expensive medical treatment to those that did not want the vaccination in the first place makes no sense.

CATHEY LANGIONE

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

