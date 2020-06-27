Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

In 1994 I became a naturalized citizen of the USA. It was one of the proudest and most memorable days of my life. I also registered as a Republican. I am no longer proud to be an American nor a Republican. My conscience is relieved in that I did not vote for Trump, the most despicable President in Americas history. For all of those who argue he is the better alternative he is not. For all those who tell me to close my eyes and vote for him, I will not. When Republicans did that they created this.
Patricia Cowan
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
