Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

More than a few times I have read comments saying some of the ideas contained in critical race theory, if presented to school children, will make them feel guilty, bad, or ashamed of themselves for things that happened in the past they had nothing to do with. This reasoning presents an interesting rationale for obscuring our country's history. The intention is not to make people feel guilty or ashamed, but to understand, to know, to acknowledge reality.
When I try to understand this thinking I always come back to: Exactly who is feeling "bad" here? The Black Americans who are descendants of slaves? I would think they feel "real bad" about many aspects of this country's history. And that is some kind of understatement. Being afraid to own our country's past reality and history is what we should feel guilty and ashamed of. And not permitting the discussion is even more shameful.
Fran McNeely
Foothills
