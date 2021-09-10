Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Welcome to our new Orwellian world! Regression instead of progression.
Right now your voting rights are in jeopardy, as well as our very democracy. After almost 50 years women may lose their right to make decisions about their own bodies, while neighbors are deputized as bounty hunters to spy. Where is the right to protect ourselves against a pandemic with medically-approved vaccines and mask wearing? When did we condone school board meetings being turned into shouting matches and threats of harm, or worse?
When is it okay for some members of Congress to openly lie about the 2020 election results, the pandemic and protections, investigation into the Capitol riot while trying to cover up possible involvement, threatening violence and talk of taking up arms against one another? “Better get armed,” some are shouting. What about the oath they took? For whose benefit are they in office?
Are we willing to bid farewell to the democracy we cherish? If left unchecked, it could all be gone tomorrow!
Norma Guest
East side
