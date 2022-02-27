 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

  • Comments

In the 20th century, we had Hitler, who kept invading and occupying European countries. He was defeated with cooperation with European countries and the US. Today, we have another dictator invading neighboring countries, without any obstruction. Today, we have Ukraine, tomorrow it may be Poland. We have sent troops in Europe, with their hands tied.

Putin needs a severe opposition so that history does not repeat itself again.

Anant Pathak

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News