Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

In the 20th century, we had Hitler, who kept invading and occupying European countries. He was defeated with cooperation with European countries and the US. Today, we have another dictator invading neighboring countries, without any obstruction. Today, we have Ukraine, tomorrow it may be Poland. We have sent troops in Europe, with their hands tied.
Putin needs a severe opposition so that history does not repeat itself again.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
