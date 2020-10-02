Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

When I came to the United States from England in 1983 as a professor, I quickly became enamored of my new country. The diversity, individualism and openness was quite compelling. I happily adapted first to Berkeley and then to Tucson, where I have enjoyed so much that is special.
Watching the debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, I was sickened. It was an ugly, disgusting rant by a bullying President, apparently afraid of losing an election. Trump’s dog whistle to his white supremacist supporters made Proud Boys and “my people” exultant. To me, it is critical that our representatives expose their views on this issue. What do our Arizona Senators Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema have to say? We need to know that they are appalled and outraged and not hiding behind a curtain of pretended ignorance. Nothing else will do.
Elizabeth Bernays
Regents’ Professor Emerita, University of Arizona
Elizabeth Bernays
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!