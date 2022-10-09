Letter: Re: the Sept. 26. article “Letter: Dems’ EV push will harm auto shops”

Paula Martin is concerned for all the auto shops that will loose business as we transition from gas to electric vehicles. When I moved to Tucson in 1972 I-10 was a new highway. It was not completed through the towns of Wilcox and Benson. The reason was that once the highway was completed businesses in those towns would die, something the residents of those towns feared.

Well, the highway was completed and many of the businesses folded. Just drive through Wilcox or Benson today to see all the empty buildings. While it's sad they died, I don't think anyone believes finishing the highway was a bad idea.

The change from gas to electric is inevitable. The sooner we get on with it the better off we'll all be.

Steven Brown

Midtown