 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 26. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 26. article “Letters to the Editor”

This letter is a response to Mr Zaharia’s oped article of 9/26 and other doomsayers who think that most Republican politicians are not good citizens and don’t believe in the principles established in the Constitution. I believe that most of our elected officials (including Republicans) want these United States to remain a strong Democracy and not a country run by a dictator whose only interest is remaining in power so he can do what is good for himself with no interest in doing what is best for the people. Just looking at the facts of what Donald Trump has said and done the last 4 years shows that he never should have been elected as president because he does not have the required background, knowledge, or temperament for President of The United States.

So please, do not destroy my belief that most elected Republicans are true patriots and not just loyal Trumpies.

John Olbert

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: It's a grab bag of a day when it comes to Letters to the Editor, with some writers focusing on Donald Trump and others on the state of UA athletics.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News