Letter: Re: the Sept. 26. article “Letters to the Editor”

This letter is a response to Mr Zaharia’s oped article of 9/26 and other doomsayers who think that most Republican politicians are not good citizens and don’t believe in the principles established in the Constitution. I believe that most of our elected officials (including Republicans) want these United States to remain a strong Democracy and not a country run by a dictator whose only interest is remaining in power so he can do what is good for himself with no interest in doing what is best for the people. Just looking at the facts of what Donald Trump has said and done the last 4 years shows that he never should have been elected as president because he does not have the required background, knowledge, or temperament for President of The United States.
So please, do not destroy my belief that most elected Republicans are true patriots and not just loyal Trumpies.
John Olbert
Northwest side
