Letter: Re: the Sept. 27. article “Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions””
As an astronaut Mark Kelly has seen the Earth floating in space, the precious, the only planet known to support life. He has taken the lead in expressing a sincere concern for the growing man-made climate disaster we have ignored for so long. McSally has earned a lifetime League of Conservation Voters score of just 7%.

In addition to record 110 degree heat waves, drought and fires, Arizona families breathe some of the worst air pollution in the country and all Arizona communities are at an elevated risk of health complications from that dirtier air.

Not a tough decision for most citizens.

Jan Freed

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

