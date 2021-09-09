Letter: Re: the Sept. 3. article “Letter: Ugly Americans”

I now live in Costa Rica. I as at McDonald's with a lady university professor. AnAmerican was angry they got his oderd wrong and complaining she didn't speak English. My friend offered help as she speaks English. The man then said he hated this country. She responded sweetly: "Will I have a car and the airport is nearby, I would be glad to take you there."
Americans always demanding everyone speak English. 8 years in Central America and 8 countries no one has ever given me flack about not speaking Spanish Most under age 40 speak English very well, but shy about it as they get little practice outside the Tourist Industry.
Costa Rica abolished its military in 1948 and not a war since. The savings used for Education and Health Care. Try it , you'll like it.
Ron Whisler
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.