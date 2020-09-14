Letter: Re: the Sept. 3. article “Letter: Voting by mail”

We all at one point had the idea that voting was useless and our votes did not matter. Let me tell everyone why we cannot have that mentality this year! In U.S. presidential elections, about 70% of voters 60 and up have turned out – which is nearly three times the rate of Americans between 18 and 29. Youth voters have the potential to change the future of our country if we all turn out to vote this presidential year. Unfortunately, youth voters also have the lowest voter turnout rate. In order for all our voices to be taken into account in policies, we need to show up at the polls! Personally, I saw first-hand how I could be negatively affected by the government’s policies, so I promised myself I would make a difference this year. No matter where you stand on the political spectrum, this is the time to make a difference. Your vote is your voice, so register to vote today to make history!
Bita Mosallai
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
