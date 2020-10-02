Letter: Re: the Sept. 30. article “Letter: Trump lies on Covid-19”

Now that he is no longer a raging God, but a frail human like the rest of us, the question arises - Will Trump get a sympathy vote from the American public. It is important to keep his track record front and centre, in tandem with his illness. For when he recovers, he will return to his old self. Or will he? We cannot take the chance on that. Do NOT vote for Trump.
Peter Beeching
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
