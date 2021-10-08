 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 30. article “Letter: What are her true colors?”
Many Star readers appear to be very angry about the positions that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has taken on national issues ranging from her refusal to abolish the filibuster to her objections to the cost and some provisions in the proposed reconciliation bill. Some Letters to the Editor contain harsh language concerning her motives and some have alleged "corruption."

I respectfully disagree with these letter writers. In my view, Sen. Sinema has adopted defensible, principled positions. First, the filibuster: Democrats have used the filibuster when Republicans controlled the Senate and it is unlikely that Democrats will control the Senate forever, so they will need its protection again.

Some reconciliation proposals (Democrats have yet to craft an actual bill) would fundamentally change the character of America to a European-style welfare state. Sen. Sinema is right to question the wisdom of making such provisions permanent as well as their cost.

James Morrison

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

