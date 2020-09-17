 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 9. article “Letters to the Editor”
It sickens me to hear the restrictions Arizonans are being forced to live with described as the "New Normal". Nothing about this virus, the way it is being portrayed by the media, the lack of leadership statewide or nationally and the numerous bad decisions being forced on us by way of Governor Order or Federal Executive Order is at all normal. And the media outlets should be ashamed that they are attempting to convince us that these things should or will ever be normal. The inconsistencies are maddening. East coast schools can have children attend class, but West coast cannot. I can't workout without a mask, but the President can hold a campaign rally where he and most of the people attending are without a mask. What ever happen to "Do as I do", and leading by example? Don't go into Fry's without your mask, but attend Sturgis without one. And when it is proven that Sturgis caused a spike, just deny. It's the New Abnormal.

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

