Letter: Re: the Sept. 9. article “Teacher deaths raise alarms as new school year begins”
I live in Green Valley Arizona. I have a son who has over 20 years as a teacher in the Denver Area. Her is currently dealing with COVID-19. We was in quarantine for over 2 weeks and was ready to return to school when the in-person school was canceled for on-line classes for his elementary school. As it turns out 5 teachers have become positive for COVID-19 in the school and the school district has decided to cancel in-person classes at least for now and kids had not even been in the school. Teachers were required to be in the classroom as of mid-August. COVID-19 is serious. The president should have done something in March and ignored the issue.

Dean Yoesting

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

