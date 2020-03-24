Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Let’s face it. We have a president and administration who really have no clue about how to manage this country, with or without a pandemic situation in progress, nor do they seem to sincerely care. For this administration, it’s all about the president's popularity and electability, and his lackeys follow right along, because they agree with him.
As we’ve seen since early 2017, those with experience and conscience have all been fired since they refuse to suck up to him. What a desperate situation we find ourselves in. Such an incompetent group we have in the White House. I certainly hope that those who have supported this administration (aka circus) will vote in November for experienced and competent leaders, or just stay home (PLEASE!). Enough harm has already been done to this country, its citizens, and our environment.
Sharon Jones
North side
