Letter: Re: the September 21 opinion “Despite his numerous flaws, Masters if the best candidate.”

I think John Johnson doesn’t like Mark Kelly. After reading this several times, It remains unclear to me just what offense convinced him to discard all decency, “hold his nose,” and vote for a lying, self-serving Trump-clone like Blake Masters. Apparently, Kelly’s devotion to the democratic mission of favoring the needs of ordinary people, contrasts too starkly with “conservative” republican values such as trickle-down, whereby, in principle, sufficient lucre from the top finds its way to the bottom, benefitting all. Unfortunately, what usually finds its way downhill is not prosperity. I’m flabbergasted by his condemnation of Kelly’s support for landmark, forward-looking legislation––declaring it pork-barrel––dedicated to salvaging rather than squandering the future and benefiting the greatest number of Americans, while lauding Kyrsten Sinema, whose own brand of pork favoring the wealthy––the carried interest loophole––was used to hold this very legislation hostage.