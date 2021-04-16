Letter: RE: There are absolutes
- Kirk Astroth, Northwest side
-
-
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
Letter: Impeach Joe Biden and his crony Kamala Harris for treason against the United States of America !!!
- Updated
Joe Biden and his crony Kamala Harris, need to be impeached over this Texas border crisis. I say "Impeach them both like they tried to do with…
Letter: Re: the April 8. article “Letter: Impeach Joe Biden and his crony Kamala Harris for treason against the United States of America !!!”
The political system is a joke and perceptions have been shattered. Americans have an illegitimate president with no loyalty to the people. He…
The Joe (Basement) Biden & Kamala (Laughing) Harris are allowing ILLEGAL Immigrants to flood our Boarder. Biden/Harris are spending our Ta…
Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder and self-proclaimed Marxist Patrisse Khan-Cullors recently purchased four houses totaling over $3.2 millio…
Letter: Re: the April 8. article “Letter: Impeach Joe Biden and his crony Kamala Harris for treason against the United States of America !!!”
Regarding the controversies about the many new voting laws being discussed and implemented in various states, I have one question. What is the…
Biden has tapped TPD Chief Magnus to be head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). What a bad joke! Magnus has absolutely NO experience…
Another shooting by police of a black man occurred in Minnesota, all while the Chauvin trial is ongoing. Police stopped Wright for driving a v…
Sometimes legislation proposed by Congress is bad policy, sometimes it is unnecessary, and sometimes it is unconstitutional. “For The People A…
Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…
Anyone, especially any legislator, who says that they are supporting legislation to fix our election system because the current system is flaw…
Comments may be used in print.