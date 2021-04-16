 Skip to main content
Letter: RE: There are absolutes
Rich Barnes needs to read the Constitution before he chastises Pres. Biden for saying "no amendment is absolute." The 21st Amendment revoked the 18th Amendment. Pretty clear it wasn't absolute. To your wits, Mr. Barnes.

Kirk Astroth

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

