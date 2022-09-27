Letter: RE: "Threat to our democracy" (9/15)

It seems that the letter writer is touting the “wonderfulness” of his life as if it is somehow connected to his Republicanism. I would hope he realizes that millions of people in all walks of life - Republican, Democrat, Independent or whatever - can make similar statements as his about their lives. It’s sad that he cannot differentiate between the twisted MAGA mindset and responsible conservatives in this country. It’s frightening that he cannot seem to comprehend that MAGA Trumpism IS a threat to the soul of this country. His letter is just another misguided attempt to distort President Biden’s message about the danger of those who are consumed with the cult of Trump, a group that seems to have ceded their sanity to an insecure, vulgar sociopath who has spent his lawless life lying and conning people in the never-ending pursuit of serving himself.
Hope Gastelum
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.