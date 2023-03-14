We tend to add more police, National Guard, and other law enforcement to stop dangerous or illegal behavior. That can work in a place, like a city neighborhood, where conflicts between people spiral into violence. But our problem with fentanyl can't be solved that way. The demand isn't driven by anger or conflict. It's driven by addiction, which isn't simple anger. Addiction can be an insatiable hunger that's only quelled by more of the substance the person is addicted to. They'll do whatever it takes. If law enforcement blocks one way for addicts to get their "fix," addicts will find another way. I'm afraid that citizens whose only answer is more law enforcement don't understand the desperation addicts have. Tim Steller is right. "Suppliers would happily use other routes as long as we have a market to supply." We need to help people end their addiction, not pursue their dealer.