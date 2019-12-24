Letter: Re: Time’s Person of the Year

I was surprised to see Time magazine select a 16 year old school girl to be their Person of the Year, for in so doing they legitimized a child ‘Climate Guru’ to lead us all into the onrushing 21st century apocalypse.
As I watched her deliver her address to the Madrid UN Climate summit I wondered who had prepared it, as it was way beyond her years. Strangely, Joan of Arc came to mind, also 16 years old.
Then the Trump bashers came wading in and it occurred to me that perhaps his comments were a warning to those taking political advantage of impressionable, malleable young children.
A conundrum! Joan’s fateful end did gain her beatification!
Perhaps the Daily Star could inform us who she’s schilling for.
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.