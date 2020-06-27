Letter: Re today's Article titled "Trump set for Ariz. trip to celebrate 200 miles of border wall
Letter: Re today's Article titled "Trump set for Ariz. trip to celebrate 200 miles of border wall

Re: the June 23 article "Trump set for Ariz. trip to celebrate 200 miles of border wall."

The writer, Astrid Galvan of the AP wrote: "With the country's economy wrecked and coronavirus cases spiking in Arizona, his visit is a cheap political campaign stunt..."

If only that were true! We, the American Taxpayers, will be paying MANY MILLIONS OF DOLLARS for this wasteful photo-op.

Another expensive example of Trump, his enablers, sycophants and totally deluded fans of allowing this to go on. Apparently, the Washington Church/Bible photo-op wasn't enough of a fiasco.

Of course, when Trump looses in November, and the Democrats will finally take this "formally great country" back again, ALL AMERICANS will probably find there is a bill owed (taxes) to pay for all this past wastefulness.

Shame on us!!

Peter Strauss

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

