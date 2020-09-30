Letter: Re Tom Galloway’s Op Ed Today

First I have to apologize to Mr. Gallawayfor his op ed today, it must be so hard and so sad to carry so much hate.
I’ve been a liberal Democrat my entire voting life, this year is more important to me than ever. When he won the electoral college (not the election)I was amazed and very worried. He did win and now it was time for the country to come together and give him a fair chance, that’s exactly what I did. Unfortunately, that just was not sustainable.
Where to start, and where we are. Sure our portfolio is good, today, but, what about the close to 200,000 citizens dead on his watch, what about the kids still in cages, what about our dangerous climate, what about the more than 20,000 lies, etc., etc.
A suggestion to Mr. Galloway, do some research, PLEASE check your facts, and when and if you do, you will have no choice but to vote for Biden/Harris.
Binky Luckhurst
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!