Well, Carolyn McSpadden, in your reply to a July 22 letter, you stated you “think” the writer "is assuming ALL the boxes of papers are classified documents," which YOU "expect is not the case."

You’re making YOUR case by "thinking" the letter writer was making assumptions; then make your own: "I am assuming the other boxes of papers in the unsecured locations are not classified."

Do you "assume" the DOJ is just beating up on your man? In attempting to compare Trump's actions to maintain control of classified documents, after being requested to turn them over, you disregarded what former Vice President Pense and President Biden both did when asked, THEY DID SO. Trump attempted to hold on to those documents even after a subpoena was issued! There is no comparison between his actions and those of others who might well have had documents incorrectly stored.