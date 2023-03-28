While I agree with the writer's opinions of Trump, I disagree with her analysis of why so much press exists regarding him. When I was in school, I had a part time job as a writer for the local newspaper in Ohio. After my first article on summer baseball leagues, my editor spoke with me. "There are two things that sell papers," he said, "sex and controversy." The key here is not the words sex and controversy; the key is the words "sell papers." The media doesn't follow Trump to ram it down our throats; they write about him because it sells papers. To paraphrase a Psych prof I had, "behaviors happen because they work. If they don't work they don't happen." We wouldn't be reading ANY thing about Trump if nobody wanted to read about him. Which says a lot about our fellow readers!