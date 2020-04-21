Letter: Re: Trump should have acted sooner to mitigate

So, the narrative from the Democrat news media, esp. after an interview of Dr. Fauci with Jake Tapper on CNN over the Easter weekend, is that if Trump had acted earlier to mitigate the virus, aka a shut down, lives would have been saved. Trump enacted his initial two week national mitigation guidelines on March15. On February 27, there were only 64 reported Corona virus cases in America. Did that number justify demolishing the economy, shuttering businesses nationwide and putting millions out of work? Today, 4/13, Dr. Fauci said that President Trump agreed with him and Dr. Birx on every recommendation made related to the virus, including their initial 2 week national mitigation and then the subsequent mitigation until April 30. Dr. Fauci is not a political animal and does not think in those terms, so when answering questions to CNN's Jake Trapper about "what ifs", he gave a theoretical answer, not realizing it was intended as a "gotcha Trump" question to be used in Democrat campaign ads
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!