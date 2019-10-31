Roger: You mention that Trump gave Venezuela to Putin. How so? Are they being armed by the Russians?
Who says Trump is abandoning the Kurds? He sent troops to help protect their oilfields in eastern Syria.
Do you really expect us to believe the Turks and Russians are now going to begin exterminating Kurds and we’ll stand idly by? Why would we do that?
Trump has handed over to the Russians the hopeless and thankless task of keeping all these middle east countries from each other’s throats, along with the cost that entails. The Russians now have to keep order and I doubt they’ll do any better job than our efforts. Our oil independence has bought us freedom! A brilliant move!
Trump never had nor has any intention of abandoning the Kurds and he said as much. You should listen to him rather than rely upon 3rd party stilted attempts at interpretation.
Geoffrey Fox
East side
