Letter: Re: Ukranian immigrants

I find it difficult to believe that the United States is not opening its arms to the abundance of immigrants leaving Ukraine. They are truly victims of war crimes and in need of our help. While Biden has essentially opened our southern borders to just about every individual regardless of their past, he has turned his back on the victims of the worst humanitarian disaster in my memory. He is not alone in this slight, Congress has no problem approving a billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine but hasn’t addressed this issue. We should treat the Ukrainian people at least as well as our southern neighbors. They are victims of verifiable war crimes.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.