Letter: Re: US grant program for charter schools is a magnet for sharks

The federal grants for charter schools is just another example of federal government overreach; the program takes the power, and responsibility, away from the states. The answer for government to address problems, is to throw more taxpayer's dollars at them without addressing the root of the problem. There is a major problem with our public school system, but we should look on ways to repair it, rather than scrap it altogether. Here are two ways that might improve the quality of education, without spending additional tax dollars. First of all, link existing funding to student's performance; it is a sure way to get the attention of a school bureaucrat. Secondly, eliminate the tenure for non-performing educators. Tenure reduces the incentive to be the best at your job, because you know by just showing up, you get paid. If you eliminated tenure, then you will get rid of non-performing teachers and have additional monies to pay to the best teachers. We have a moral responsibility to educate our children.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.