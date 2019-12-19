Letter: Re: US grant program for charter schools is a magnet for sharks
View Comments

Letter: Re: US grant program for charter schools is a magnet for sharks

The federal grants for charter schools is just another example of federal government overreach; the program takes the power, and responsibility, away from the states. The answer for government to address problems, is to throw more taxpayer's dollars at them without addressing the root of the problem. There is a major problem with our public school system, but we should look on ways to repair it, rather than scrap it altogether. Here are two ways that might improve the quality of education, without spending additional tax dollars. First of all, link existing funding to student's performance; it is a sure way to get the attention of a school bureaucrat. Secondly, eliminate the tenure for non-performing educators. Tenure reduces the incentive to be the best at your job, because you know by just showing up, you get paid. If you eliminated tenure, then you will get rid of non-performing teachers and have additional monies to pay to the best teachers. We have a moral responsibility to educate our children.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Service animals

KGUN-9 recently did a piece about a man who registered a beehive as a service animal to illustrate the need for tightening the rules about ser…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News