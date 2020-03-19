Letter: Re: US is at fault for latest Mideast Crisis

As a Marine Corps infantry officer, I care deeply for my troops and must disagree with Mr. Classen. I agree with President Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria. We have no business having U.S. troops in between the Kurds, Turkey, Syria and Russia. It’s not the U.S.’s obligation to stabilize the region.
These people have been fighting each other since the beginning of time and will continue to do so. We had a mission of defeating ISIS and it was accomplished. That done, the Mideast actors are back to fighting each other. The Kurds can take care of themselves as they have done for a thousand years.
The Russians will now spend their treasure and military in a futile effort. Do you really think they can stop these people from killing each other? When the Russians conquer territory, guerrilla warfare will reoccur.
If refugees flood into Europe, then it’s a European problem. Let them send troops into the area to manage the problem.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
