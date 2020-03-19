Letter: Re: US is at fault for latest Mideast Crisis
View Comments

Letter: Re: US is at fault for latest Mideast Crisis

As a Marine Corps infantry officer, I care deeply for my troops and must disagree with Mr. Classen. I agree with President Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria. We have no business having U.S. troops in between the Kurds, Turkey, Syria and Russia. It’s not the U.S.’s obligation to stabilize the region.

These people have been fighting each other since the beginning of time and will continue to do so. We had a mission of defeating ISIS and it was accomplished. That done, the Mideast actors are back to fighting each other. The Kurds can take care of themselves as they have done for a thousand years.

The Russians will now spend their treasure and military in a futile effort. Do you really think they can stop these people from killing each other? When the Russians conquer territory, guerrilla warfare will reoccur.

If refugees flood into Europe, then it’s a European problem. Let them send troops into the area to manage the problem.

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: One Woman in White

A man at a crowded meeting stared and scowled at me. There could be many reasons for his disapproval. I like to think it was my white attire a…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News