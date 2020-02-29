Letter: Re: US must guard itself against socialism letter

Re: the Feb. 24 letter "US must guard itself against socialism."
This writer asks of honest people of rational minds, she labels Liberals, what is wrong with you people?
I've got your answer. We can't abide frauds, liars, charlatans and con men. That is who occupies this White House and Administration. So your catalog of falsehoods and similar bogus claims by the Trump adoration cohort only compounds the disgust.
Economies & markets operate on multiple macro inputs, largely independent of presidents, even Mr. Trump. Medical costs are up not down. USMCA doesn't keep money anywhere. The utterly corrupt felonious acts of Trump and his henchmen are no less criminal or corrupt because you've invented an imaginary category,"Process crimes."
And of course, the never ending canard that illegal immigrants are given free housing, free college, can vote and receive Social Security. When the truth is that immigrants pay more in taxes than they receive in benefits and use fewer benefits than native born counterparts.
You can stop being amazed when people call you out on this rubbish. There is nothing at all wrong with those people.
Gary Susko
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.