Letter: RE: USA, Third-World Country?

Re: the May 21 letter "USA, Third-World country?"
Please, explain yourself! You claimed in your letter to the editor, that we are now a Third-World County. If you have ever been to a Third-World County, you would know that what you are claiming is wrong. The USA under President Obama and now President Biden is far from a Third-World Country! Take yourself out of that Fox News Bubble that you live in and see what life in the USA is really like!
Lyle Marcks
Midtown
