Letter: Re: Vernon Stedronsky's April 30 letter titled "Re: the April 28 letter 'We can disagree without insulting the other side.'"

Re; THe April 30 letter "Democrats in need of self-reflection."
A clear reflection of our country's divided condition, Mr. Stedronsky's letter could just as easily have said:
"Mr. Deeming's letter is right on the mark. Most [Republicans] don't analyze, they just criticize. And their criticism usually lacks body or facts. They just blindly follow the party line put out by [President Trump, Mitch McConnell] and the other party hacks. The [Republicans] are no longer a party, they are a cult. Too bad, not good for our country."
Yes, indeed, too bad, not good for our country.
Barb Schueppert
Foothills
