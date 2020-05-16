Letter: Re: Vernon Stedronsky's April 30 letter titled "Re: the April 28 letter 'We can disagree without insulting the other side.'"
View Comments

Letter: Re: Vernon Stedronsky's April 30 letter titled "Re: the April 28 letter 'We can disagree without insulting the other side.'"

Re; THe April 30 letter "Democrats in need of self-reflection."

A clear reflection of our country's divided condition, Mr. Stedronsky's letter could just as easily have said:

"Mr. Deeming's letter is right on the mark. Most [Republicans] don't analyze, they just criticize. And their criticism usually lacks body or facts. They just blindly follow the party line put out by [President Trump, Mitch McConnell] and the other party hacks. The [Republicans] are no longer a party, they are a cult. Too bad, not good for our country."

Yes, indeed, too bad, not good for our country.

Barb Schueppert

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News