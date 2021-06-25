 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: Vets sacrificed so you can say no
As a retired veteran and daughter of a Green Beret, I am sick and tired of the radical right claiming patriotism for themselves. I did not serve 22 years in the Air Force so people could “say no” but rather, so we could all live freely and safely in a country governed by the people, for the people, of the people.

I love how the letter writer refers to his disdain for “government overreaches in our basic liberties”. I am guessing his concern doesn’t extend to government telling women what they can do with their own bodies or working to restrict voting rights for people of color.

As for “progressives destroyed our election integrity”, OMG! He is kidding, right? Trump’s and the GOP’s lies about the election are threatening to destroy our democracy and he is worried about mask wear?

Linda Lyon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

