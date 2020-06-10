Letter: Re: Viewed as the enemy, journalists come under attack in Tucson, around country
Re: the June 7 article "Viewed as the enemy, journalists come under attack in Tucson, around country."

The media should take time for self--reflection. By taking the privacy away from private citizens, they invite their wrath. Bad behavior should not be justified by what is done on the internet. The traditional media would be better advised to advocate for legislation that would abolish this breach of privacy. This legislation would allow a private citizen to sue any media source that makes money off of their maligned image.

The mass media has a role in the riots and anger that have swept this country, and they should be held accountable. The national news has repeatedly broadcast the murder of a man during primetime television. How can you watch the news with your child with material that should be rated 'X"? The role of the media is to inform the public, not to incite them. A news source that engages in biased reporting, either conservative or liberal, loses all credibility.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

