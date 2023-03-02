Re: the Feb. 24 letter "Warm weather to come."

The letter writer points out that there exist natural disasters which humans cannot prevent.

He then concludes that it is futile to try to prevent global warming. This is nonsense.

Humans are causing global warming by increasing CO2 in the atmosphere. Humans can slow global warming

by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We are not helpless pawns.

I recommend Jessica Tierney's recent lecture `Why is climate change a problem?', part

of the UA myth busting lecture series (google Tierney myth busting), or visit the Plug In or Citizen Climate Lobby booths at the upcoming book fair.

Doug Pickrell

Midtown