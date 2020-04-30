Letter: Re: "We can disagree without insulting the other side" in the April 28 STAR

Re: the April 28 letter "We can disagree without insulting the other side."
I am reminded of a similar conversation I had with a fine Conservative who said virtually the same thing. Then, when we started talking, he said, "Of course, you know, Nancy Pelosi is a waste of skin."
End of conversation.
Mr. Deeming, your letter writer, starts off in the same reasonable vein and goes on to cite President Trump's many accomplishments including: "... ending the Iran Treaty (which was absurd on it's [sic] face, excellent Supreme Court appointments and a rigorous defense of the Bill of Rights."
Very well, now we can have a polite interchange, right?
Wrong!
Mr. Deeming then speaks directly to the person he is addressing: "Sir, you display the arrogance, ignorance and phony moral superiority of what has become of the once great Democratic Party."
Nice way to disagree without insulting the other side.
Sigh.
Jerry Helm
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
