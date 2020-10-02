 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: What would Citizen Jesus do in this election?
Letter: Re: What would Citizen Jesus do in this election?

Some Catholic family members, friends and neighbors say they have no choice in voting, under pain of hell. Social media posts, letters, tweets, homilies, and tv talk shows contribute to the confusion. The Church officially admonishes each person to form his or her own conscience. As the late Msgr. Robert Fuller cajoled: When you get to the pearly gates, you cannot say, “Father said.” You must stand on your own.

Abortion is a critical issue. So is welfare of children already born, poverty, education, immigration, social justice, the disabled, prisoners, the mentally ill, the environment. All issues that RESPECT LIFE must be weighed. We may seek wisdom from many sources, including in these days from social media, but in the end we must seek wisdom in education, discernment, and prayer.

What disturbs me most is not that others may vote differently than I do. It is the silent Sunday complicity of priests and bishops who do not - in this divisive and critical time - call us to conscience formation.

Carolyn Ancell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

