Letter: re:What your country can do for you

Re: the Oct. 16 letter "What your country can do for you."
I fail to understand how it is that people like this writer feel free to slam the working poor for finally getting a little help from their government—-that is, the entity elected to protect them, their civil rights, and their wellbeing—-while remaining silent about at best and defending at worst—-the richest one percent.
These rich—- whose excess wealth, wasted on toys like space shots for celebrities and “earned” by sapping the blood, tears, toil and sweat of those underpaid workers; “earned” by raping our sacred earth to make billions more off the resources; by ignoring, denying!, any responsibility to respect, defend or preserve their country for future generations, not to mention seeking and getting unconscionable tax breaks—-these rich are the ones who need to “do for their country” instead of sponging favors from it.
We must call Greed by its name and name its justification ignorant, malicious, and destructive of our beloved Democracy!
Mary Kierzek
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.