Letter: RE: Who should be allowed to vote?

The reader who recently wrote in regarding who should be allowed to vote truly is clueless about how modern American democracy should work. The idea that good American citizens should not be allowed to vote is the antithesis of the American way for which many of our citizens have fought and died over the last 250 years. This type of elitism has no place in our society today. This is exactly the kind of conservative nonsense that people of that ilk have been spouting for eons.

I really shudder to think what people like that would do for our country if called on to do so. We would all be in trouble. The idea that Democrats have achieved mob rule with mail-in ballots is total nonsense. Remember January 6th, 2021? Such an analogy is ludicrous, We are free because of our right to vote. Otherwise we have autocracy and fascism not freedom and enlightenment.

Fran Gordon

Green Valley

