Letter: Re: Why Barret should push to suspend her nomination to the Supreme Court

I find it difficult to believe that the colleague of Amy Coney Barret would turn down one of the most prestigious jobs in the country on a matter of principle. The controversy over her appointment to the Supreme Court could have been avoided by the retirement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the Obama administration. Amy Coney Barret will be a fine replacement for the distinguished juror.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
