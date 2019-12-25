Letter: Re: “Why were Bush/Obama not impeached?”

Re: the Dec. 20 letter "Why were Bush, Obama not impeached?" Every president has made mistakes, and all have hidden various things from the American people for equally various reasons, many of which only history can ultimately judge. I doubt this will ever change.
The difference between past presidents and Trump (aside from their being decent human beings) is that they operated on the basis of what they felt was right for the country. Trump, on the other hand, is a self-absorbed, sociopathic liar who operates solely on the basis of what serves himself. He has zero concept of public service, is foolishly impulsive and acts without thought to long-term considerations. He falsely equates his self-interest with America’s, and his vulgar persona debases the presidency.
Oh, and if you want to talk about “hate-filled people,” just check out the savagery of the typical Trump rally audience. The more disgusting Trump’s vile rhetoric becomes, the louder they cheer. Lord of the Flies, anyone?
Victor Gastelum
East side
