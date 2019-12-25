Letter: Re: “Why were Bush/Obama not impeached?”
View Comments

Letter: Re: “Why were Bush/Obama not impeached?”

Re: the Dec. 20 letter "Why were Bush, Obama not impeached?" Every president has made mistakes, and all have hidden various things from the American people for equally various reasons, many of which only history can ultimately judge. I doubt this will ever change.

The difference between past presidents and Trump (aside from their being decent human beings) is that they operated on the basis of what they felt was right for the country. Trump, on the other hand, is a self-absorbed, sociopathic liar who operates solely on the basis of what serves himself. He has zero concept of public service, is foolishly impulsive and acts without thought to long-term considerations. He falsely equates his self-interest with America’s, and his vulgar persona debases the presidency.

Oh, and if you want to talk about “hate-filled people,” just check out the savagery of the typical Trump rally audience. The more disgusting Trump’s vile rhetoric becomes, the louder they cheer. Lord of the Flies, anyone?

Victor Gastelum

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News